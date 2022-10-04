CANTON — About 30 people participated in a discussion about the future of Willow Island at the Canton Municipal Building Thursday night.
Before handing the meeting over to representatives from Whitham Planning Design and Landscape Architecture of Ithaca, Canton economic development director Leigh Rodriguez gave a short history of the efforts to enhance the island.
Willow Island, on the south side of the Main Street bridge over the Grasse River, has two owners. A portion of the island nearest the road is owned by Grasse River Heritage. It is the portion of the island that hosts a sculpture park. The lower portion of the park is owned by the village and is known as Canton Island Park.
Around 2017 or 2018, the village began to work with Grasse River Heritage to find ways to enhance the park, Ms. Rodriguez said.
The village received Local Waterfront Revitalization Program money from the state to come up with a concept to enhance the park and make it more interactive.
The Whitham group has been engaged to come up with a design for the park.
The Thursday night meeting was preceded by the Whitham representatives meeting with members of the Recreation Advisory Committee, Grasse River Heritage, the Canton Department of Public Works, the Sustainability Committee and the Tree Committee.
Michelle Palmer, a senior Whitham associate, and Jacob von Mechow, a senior designer, explained to the crowd what they had learned so far, before opening up the conversation.
Mr. von Mechow said they were interested in preserving the natural elements of the island and knew that they would have to deal with the problems of ice, flooding, traffic, the limited space and a fuel-oil pipeline that runs across the river and under the park.
Ms. Palmer said they heard from the earlier meetings that people were interested in something art themed, a walking trail, restrooms, a nature-based children’s play area and reconfigured parking.
Canton resident Mark McKenna, who has spoken out against plans for the park in earlier meetings, said that Willow Island is the wrong spot for an arts-based park. The island is subject to flooding, he said, and there is too much traffic on the bridge making it difficult to get in and out of the parking lot.
A better place to develop a performing arts park would be Bend in the River Park on Lincoln Street, which also needs enhancements, he said.
Village resident Mike Crowe said he wants the park to remain as natural as possible.
“It doesn’t seem like a good space for a performance center,” he said.
Richard Grover also objected to a performance space, citing parking and traffic on Main Street.
“I think the idea of a bandshell is great, but just not in this space,” he said.
Sean O’Brien disagreed.
“A busy street is an asset,” Mr. O’Brien said.
Performances at Canton Island Park would benefit downtown businesses, unlike a spot in Bend in the River Park, he said.
Mr. O’Brien organized a two-day Chautauqua in the park in 2019.
“We didn’t have any problems or issues,” he said.
The events don’t have to be massive; an audience of 50 people would bring people to downtown businesses, he said.
Village Trustee Elizabeth R. Larrabee said the Canton Central School music department has had several successful concerts in the park with large audiences. She said noise from Main Street was not an issue.
“I never heard a tractor-trailer the whole time,” she said. “Traffic is more distracting in Norwood.”
Ms. Rodriguez said that the work at Willow Island doesn’t mean that there will not be enhancements to Bend in the River Park.
“This isn’t an either, or situation,” she said. “It can’t all happen at once.”
Canton resident Matthew L. Mazzato, a civic design architect, said a bandshell on the island should have a light touch and suggested something that could be lifted out of sight.
It wasn’t his idea, he said, but if Heritage Park holds Canton’s past, Willow Island could hold Canton’s future.
The Whitham designers will take what they heard while in Canton and come up with a preliminary design that will be subject to more public meetings and discussions. A final design will not be ready until the spring and it is possible that a small portion of the project could be started next year.
Ms. Rodriguez said the village would need to seek more grant money to complete the project, no matter what the designers come up with.
