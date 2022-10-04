Canton discusses Willow Island project

The Grasse River flows around Willow Island Sept. 30 off West Main Street in Canton. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — About 30 people participated in a discussion about the future of Willow Island at the Canton Municipal Building Thursday night.

Before handing the meeting over to representatives from Whitham Planning Design and Landscape Architecture of Ithaca, Canton economic development director Leigh Rodriguez gave a short history of the efforts to enhance the island.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.