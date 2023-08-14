OGDENSBURG — It appears that a vacant seat on the Ogdensburg City Council will remain so until January when it is filled by this fall’s general election.
A seat on City Council has been vacant since June when Nichole Kennedy resigned. The Vacancy Committee put forth three names – Michael Tooley, Robert Edie and Michael Weaver - for the City Council to vote on. At its July 24 meeting, City Council could not break 20 ties between its members on who should fill the vacancy - Tooley or Edie.
Edie ultimately bowed out but Tooley failed to get the four majority votes in a resolution to place him on City Council when Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly and Steven M. Fisher abstained and William Dillabough voted no.
An item on Monday night’s agenda was titled “Voting and Appointment of City Council Member.”
However, it was jumped over by Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly and when Councilor Michael B. Powers asked about it, the mayor asked if there was consensus to move the item forward.
Only two councilors, Powers and Councilor John Rishe were in favor and since there was “no consensus” there was no further discussion.
Later during the meeting in public appearances, Tooley, who is running unopposed for mayor, said that council is not in compliance with C-10 of the City Charter, the section that oversees the filling of vacant positions on the governing body.
“As such being the case, I believe the vote to fill this vacancy on council should be resumed,” said Tooley.
Last week, Tooley had sent a letter to Interim City Manager Andrea L. Smith stating his case as to why he should have been appointed to fill the vacancy. Tooley believes that he had the majority votes with three votes, not four, since abstentions do not count in determining the majority vote, according to Roberts Rules of Order which he quoted in the letter.
In a response to Tooley, Smith wrote that the majority for six councilors remains at four and that she did not have the authority to direct the city clerk to appoint him to the vacancy. However, Smith did say that the topic would be added to last night’s agenda because “in the best interest of the city.”
In old business, City Attorney Scott Goldie discussed the vacancy issue and stated his opinion that when council took Tooley’s vote to a resolution, a majority vote of four yes votes was needed. However, it could have been different if another roll call vote on the C-10 procedure had taken place instead.
“Had there been a vote by the board, not on the resolution, but on the issue of Mr. Tooley, that then the rules of C-10 of what would constitute a majority apply. But we can’t get to that issue completely because we don’t know how or why you voted because they are voting on a resolution,” said Goldie.
Goldie then stated that it was up to council to fill the vacant seat according to C-10 of the charter.
However, after much back and forth, the council decided not to fill the seat, despite Powers asking council to fill the seat through the charter process. He did not have a second to his resolution.
Fisher said that the council failed to appoint a new member in 30 days per the charter, so C-10 was no longer valid.
“I think we just need to face the fact that there is a vacancy, it’s not the end of the world, the sky isn’t falling. There is a vacancy in the city of Ogdensburg,” said Rishe.
