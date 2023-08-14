Ogdensburg council seat to remain vacant until January

Ogdensburg City Hall, 330 Ford St. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — It appears that a vacant seat on the Ogdensburg City Council will remain so until January when it is filled by this fall’s general election.

A seat on City Council has been vacant since June when Nichole Kennedy resigned. The Vacancy Committee put forth three names – Michael Tooley, Robert Edie and Michael Weaver - for the City Council to vote on. At its July 24 meeting, City Council could not break 20 ties between its members on who should fill the vacancy - Tooley or Edie.

