MASSENA — Despite the pandemic that closed the Massena Public Library’s doors to the public for part of 2020, Director Elaine Dunne said the library still turned in some impressive numbers for the year.
The library released its 2020 annual report, detailing the final figures in a number of areas. The figures represent both the main library in Massena and its Badenhausen Branch in downtown Brasher Falls. The report must be submitted to the state annually.
“Despite being shut for a couple months and only operating for curbside services, we still managed to serve our patrons. I think that really showed in our annual report,” Ms. Dunne said.
The library began 2020 with its doors open to patrons. But then COVID-19 hit, and, although patrons were allowed in the building at certain points in the year, curbside service became the norm. Instead of entering the library to browse, bags of books were delivered to patrons outside of the building.
Counting visits inside the building and curbside service, the library was open for 777 hours and recorded 15,694 visitors last year. Patrons checked out 22,873 items in 2020. The library offered 414 programs, which were attended by 6,548 people.
The library issued 115 new cards and by the end of the year had 9,230 registered patrons. They recorded 12,124 computer sessions, 8,069 wireless sessions, and had 1,944 Facebook followers and 4,225 website visits.
“We count Wi-Fi connectivity, so the amount of time people from inside or outside connect to the Wi-Fi would have been higher in Brasher than Massena during the pandemic, which is quite remarkable,” Ms. Dunne said. “It just goes to show you the big need in that community for reliable high-speed Wi-Fi. Right behind the library is a parking lot, and there are always people parked there and in the front of the building as well. That’s a real service to the community. Both libraries have done their best to serve them and I think we’ve done a pretty remarkable job.”
Also in 2020, 5,281 e-books were checked out, and there were 12,869 interlibrary loans.
On the financial side, the library received $113,424 in grant funding last year. And, despite the pandemic, it continued its photocopy, fax and notary services.
“I am very pleased with the statistics. I think they show how attached this community is to the library and how we’ve done our very best to serve our community,” Ms. Dunne said. “That’s pretty apparent with our checkouts.”
She said they expected their numbers would be down because of the pandemic, but the final tally wasn’t as bad as they thought.
“They’re down, but not as bad as we had expected. It was a pleasant surprise when we were putting together our annual report this year. We were very, very pleased,” she said. “We’ve learned to do what was needed for the community. We’ve put bags of books together. We’ve put craft activities together. We’ve had to come up with offers for people who are used to choosing their own books. We’ve done our very best to meet the needs of the community.”
