OGDENSBURG — A developer based in New Hampshire has their sights set on housing for low-income and the elderly at the former Ogdensburg and Watertown correctional facilities, as well as vacant buildings set to be demolished at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center.

Trustee Rick St. Jean with Kirkland Realty Trust will be attending Monday’s Ogdensburg City Council meeting where the proposal will be brought up in the “Items for Discussion” portion of the agenda.

