OGDENSBURG — A developer based in New Hampshire has their sights set on housing for low-income and the elderly at the former Ogdensburg and Watertown correctional facilities, as well as vacant buildings set to be demolished at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center.
Trustee Rick St. Jean with Kirkland Realty Trust will be attending Monday’s Ogdensburg City Council meeting where the proposal will be brought up in the “Items for Discussion” portion of the agenda.
When reached on Friday, St. Jean said that the development entity is proposing projects at the former Ogdensburg Correctional Facility which closed in March of 2022 and the former Watertown Correctional Facility which shuttered a year before.
Another aspect they are eyeing would be redevelopment of some of the vacant buildings in the Letchworth Complex at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center that are slated for demolition.
“I am trying to submit a proposal that would be good for the town and good for us,” St. Jean said.
Included with the City Council agenda was a letter from St. Jean to Empire State Development, which is handling the redevelopment aspects of the closed prisons, dated Aug. 9. Kirkland Realty Trust was given a Fields Road, Watertown, address despite it being based in New Hampshire.
“Our proposal would be to redevelop all three facilities into a mix of residential housing such as workforce affordable housing, low income housing and elderly housing. All building would be secure and would have on site support services such as social workers, advocates, 24 hour security and 24 hour maintenance,” the letter states, “The projects would be phased and would start immediately upon receipt of all required permits. There would not be any government funding required for construction and implementation. Projects will be 100% privately funded.”
If Empire State Development was receptive to the proposal, Kirkland Realty Trust would hire consultants to provide a “conceptual plan for all three facilities.”
Kirkland Realty Trust asked ESD to hold off on the proposed demolition of 10 deteriorated and vacant buildings in the Letchworth Complex at the
“We are anxious to move forward and would like to request a stay of the proposed demolition of the psychiatric facility until your review of our proposal. We realize that the Towns want to get these properties back on the tax rolls and would welcome meetings with the local municipalities to get their valuable input on our proposals,” concluded St. Jean.
It’s not an all or nothing proposal, according to St. Jean, who stated Friday that if they were unable to move forward with the SLPC properties that the projects regarding the closed correctional facilities would still be viable.
He said he had spoken with Interim City Manager Andrea L. Smith and that he would be touring other city-owned properties along the waterfront.
