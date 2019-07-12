CANTON — A developer is considering building three or four ranch-style homes off State Street Road near the Partridge Run Golf Course.
Argent Development LLC, Lisbon, built a six-unit, high-end apartment complex at the site about three years ago.
Originally, the company planned to build three more similar apartment buildings on the 3.4-acre parcel, but only one has been constructed.
Kenneth A. Moore, an Argent partner, said he and his business partner, Christopher A. Corriveau, Lisbon, have learned from real estate agents that there’s a demand for single-story homes.
Although the existing apartment complex has been successful at retaining tenants, Mr. Moore said 1,500-square-foot, single family homes may be easier to market.
The homes would be in the $200,000 price range and could either be sold or rented, he said.
“We’re looking for a different profitable avenue,” Mr. Moore said.
The company has filed a petition asking the town to allow the property to be annexed into the village.
Annexation allows the developers to receive water and sewer rates at inside village rates. Rates for outside users are about twice as high.
Although annexation would provide lower water and sewer rates, village taxes would then be assessed on the parcel.
The town board agreed to schedule a public hearing on the annexation request for 7 p.m. July 30. It will be a joint public hearing with the village board.
Deputy Town Supervisor Robert Washo said Mr. Moore should be involved with talks that are being held to create a walking and bike path that would be parallel to State Street and link to Sullivan Drive which connects to the Remington Recreational Trail.
“We want to get you to the table so that your plans can dovetail with those plans,” Mr. Washo said.
The complex is also near the Canton Pee Wee baseball fields and the United Helpers’ Maplewood complex and Partridge Knoll complex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.