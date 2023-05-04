HEUVELTON — The rain went from a drizzle to a down pour at Coach Stephanie Field on Wednesday as Heuvelton hosted the second NAC Girls Lacrosse meeting of the season against neighboring OFA.
The two teams matched the persistence of the rain and for the second time this year OFA (4-6) came away with a well-earned one-goal victory taking a 13-12 decision.
The Devils erased a two-goal deficit in the final 90 seconds with Mia Jeneault setting up Maddy Miller for the tying goal and then swinging out from behind the net to score the game-winner at a sharp angle.
Jaedyn Awan and Maddy Miller each tallied four goals and Taylor Pinkerton netted three for OFA which weathered a masterful seven-goal two assist effort from Saige Blevins.
Awan also controlled a groundball off a draw in the closing seconds and raced down the left side field to the deep corner where the Devils’ ran the clock out.
“It was a slugfest in a down pour. I was really impressed by how the girls kept fighting even when were down by two goals in the second half,” said OFA Coach Matt Curatolo.
“A couple of timely wins the draw circle really made the difference.”
The Bulldogs (2-8) staged a late surge in the first half turning a 5-2 deficit into a 6-5 lead with 3.8 seconds left on Blevins’ fifth straight goal.
Jeneault finished with one goal ad two assists for OFA and Abby Guasconi tallied a single goal.
Leah Warren tallied one goal with two assists for Heuvelton, Raya McGaw scored one goal and set up three others and Kilee McClusky, Kerrigan Doyle and Ava Murphy each netted single tallies.
Molly Guasconi stopped 16 shots for OFA which hosts Massena today and Heuvelton keeper Maddy Richards finished with 10 stops.
“It was a good game and both goalies did a good job,” said Heuvelton Coach Becky Kelley.
“It tough to be standing there in the rain for the whole game.”
In one other game Canton (9-1) downed Potsdam (7-2) 16-8.
