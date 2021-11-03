OGDENSBURG — The Diamond National property along the St. Lawrence River could be looking drastically different over the next several years if Blue Water Development has any say in the matter.
Selected by the Ogdensburg City Council in late October in a Request for Proposal process, Atlanta-based Blue Water Development has a five-year plan to transform the 24.21-acre Diamond National site at 1 and 2 Madison Ave.
Blue Water Development, according to its website, develops hotels, attractions and RV resorts. Examples of properties that they have built include Comfort Inn & Suites in Daytona Beach, Maui Jack’s Waterpark in Chincoteague Island, Va., Sunset Beach Hotel on the Chesapeake Bay and Delaware Beaches Jellystone Park.
Scott Mattison, a partner with Blue Water Development, happens to be an Ogdensburg native. He grew up on Morris Street, and his father, George, was a longtime shop teacher at Ogdensburg Free Academy.
The decision to move forward with the Diamond National property was personal for Mr. Mattison.
“Whenever I come back to Ogdensburg, it always looks a little less, that’s probably the nicest way to say it,” Mr. Mattison said. “It didn’t look nearly as upbeat and functioning as well when I was 8, 10, 12 years old, and I was up for a reunion and I saw the RFP come out for the Diamond National site.”
After deciding to take a look at the property, he was impressed with its size and the amount of riverfront property.
“Wow, this site’s huge and it’s like a quarter-mile of river frontage and it’s like, what can’t we do with this?” Mr. Mattison said.
Mr. Mattison, who lives in Atlanta, admits that he’s ready for a change after living in a major city. If the project moves forward he can see himself spending a portion of his time in Ogdensburg and the rest in Georgia.
“It’s a way to do something with the city, put the right foot forward,” he said. “This was a way for me to use my expertise and come back and show them this is what you should be striving for. Now I have to pull it off.”
According to the RFP submitted by Blue Water Development, the project would be built in three phases over a span of three to five years.
The first phase would build a 180-boat-slip marina with fuel sales. There would also be a 20,000-square-foot cold storage building that would allow for vertical storage.
The second phase would build up to 120 condominiums, 40 of which would each be 3,800 square feet and have four bedrooms. Another 80 condos would each be 1,800 square feet with two bedrooms.
The second phase would include construction of a clubhouse overlooking the St. Lawrence River and an adult pool and a separate one for children.
The last phase would build a 100-room hotel with full-service restaurant and multi-use space.
The estimated cost of the project is $104,365,000.
The two parties have a 120-day “due diligence period” during which the city can begin negotiations with the developer. Once a Development Assistance Agreement is in place, the City Council will vote on whether the project moves forward and Blue Water Development can purchase the property. Three-fourths, or six councilors, will be needed to vote yes for it to move forward.
The city took possession of the former paper mill property in 1992, and almost $3 million has been spent on cleanup, with most of that cost paid for with money from the state’s Environmental Restoration Program.
