POTSDAM — Heather DiFino has been named the director of Career Services at Clarkson University.
She received her bachelor of science degree in Psychology and Music History & Literature from SUNY Geneseo and her master of science degree in clinical mental health counseling from Syracuse University. DiFino says she looks forward to working with Clarkson students on their career development and professional journey, as well as engaging with an outstanding list of employer partners.
DiFino has experience working across multiple areas supporting student success in higher education including; career development, advising & retention, orientation, residence life and health and counseling. She has spearheaded programs and initiatives that have helped foster career education and world of work best practices for students, alumni and employers. In addition, she has experience collaborating with faculty and staff and has served as an adjunct. She is certified in in Myers Briggs Type Indicator, Strong Interest Inventory, Clifton Strengths and Mental Health First Aid.
Her knowledge of best practices has allowed her to foster collaborations between academics and student affairs to create a holistic approach to helping students find their career journey. She has presented at national and local conferences on career development topics, and has served as a consultant for other institutions on implementing programs including a professional dress clothing closet, peer mentor programs, and career training for faculty and staff. In addition, she has built a Second Year Experience Program that incorporated career preparation, advisement and mental health elements.
DiFino’s commitment to excellence has allowed her to foster relationships with employers and alumni that have led to successful partnerships for students, companies and alumni. As educators, our ultimate goal is to provide students with the tools to be able to translate their abilities to successfully navigate their career journey as engaged, educated and successful citizens during and after their time at Clarkson.
“I’m looking forward to providing exceptional opportunities to students, alumni, employers and community partners as I join the Clarkson University team,” DiFino said.
