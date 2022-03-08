SYRACUSE — Dig Safely New York, a nonprofit organization that helps facilitate safe utility excavation through the 811 contact center and educational services, has changed its name to UDig NY.
It’s also introducing a new tagline and a redesigned website.
“Our organization has truly grown into the place where all safe digging in Upstate New York starts, and now our brand has grown along with it. I am excited to introduce UDig NY, and encourage everyone to visit our new website, UDigNY.org,” Executive Director Kevin Hopper said in a press release.
The new website will link professional excavators and DIYers to information needed to place a location request. The website also provides enhanced educational resources to help excavators follow the law and become certified.
UDig NY will continue to be the 811 contact center for all of Upstate New York, and excavators can make location requests at any time by dialing 811, or online through Exactix.
Exactix is software that receives and transmits notifications of intent to dig with underground utility location requests.
UDig NY also provides damage prevention education, hosts educational events at the Center for Damage Prevention in East Syracuse and across Upstate New York, and connects excavators and underground utility operators.
Those interested in updating their webpages or directories with UDig NY’s information can request a digital toolkit which includes the UDig NY logo and other information by reaching out to marketing@UDigNY.org.
