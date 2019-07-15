CANTON — A downtown building along the Grasse River that’s been a long-time eyesore was razed today, clearing the way for potential waterfront development.
The building, 25, 27 and 29 Riverside Drive, previously housed Riverside Laundromat and other businesses. At one time, the sprawling structure also housed a bar called Nightlights, a submarine shop and other businesses.
The parcel is adjacent to Riverside Liquor Store.
Donald P. O’Neill, the building’s owner, sat in his truck Monday morning and watched as an excavator tore down walls. He purchased the building about 10 years ago to use as a warehouse and has been trying to sell it for the past few years.
The commercially-zoned parcel is still for sale and includes a 25-space gravel parking lot across the street. A County Seat Realty sign had been affixed to the building.
Clearing out the existing building should make the property more attractive to potential buyers, Mr. O’Neill said.
“I think it will open up other peoples’ eyes,” Mr. O’Neill said. “It would be a beautiful place for offices and apartments with decks over the river.”
Several other onlookers stopped to watch the building demolition.
The parking lot was created last year after the village and town tore down the former M.R. Bell’s Service Shop and had it cleared of underground contaminants. Village Mayor Michael Dalton said the building’s poor condition made it unsafe.
“That building has been in poor repair,” Mr. Dalton said. “There were holes in the roof and the codes enforcement officer has been worried about it,”
Hopes for redeveloping the property were raised two years ago, when Hailey Hodge, owner of Luna boutique clothing, 18 Park St., presented a $3.18 million plan to purchase the parcel and construct a three-story structure that would offer a mix of residential, commercial and retail space.
The plan hinged on whether the village was awarded a $1 million Restore NY grant that Canton Economic Development Director Leigh Rodriguez applied for on behalf of the village. The project stalled when the funding was not awarded.
Ms. Rodriguez said the parcel is within Canton’s Waterfront Revitalization Area and its Brownfield Opportunity Area.
“It’s identified as a key site for redevelopment,” she said.
She said those designations don’t mean grant funding is automatically available for the redeveloping the property.
