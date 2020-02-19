OGDENSBURG — Catholics in Northern New York received a message from the Diocese of Ogdensburg on Sunday.
A one-page letter, handed out to churchgoers, detailed the struggles the diocese has faced in the wake of the passage of the Child Victims Act, which opened a one-year window for victims of childhood sexual abuse to bring lawsuits that were previously barred due to statutes of limitation. That window closes on Aug. 13.
The letter can be read in full below:
Since the window opened, 23 lawsuits have been filed against the Diocese of Ogdensburg.
“We anticipate that more lawsuits may be filed, and we are unable at this time to determine the total number of claims that will be made while the CVA window is open,” the message read.
While the diocese will continue to focus on its mission, it still needs to consider the financial situation the lawsuits have caused.
“With the help of professionals, we are evaluating our diocesan assets to determine how we can maintain our mission while addressing the needs and claims of victims. We are determining what insurance coverage might be available to help us address the claims of victims,”
The message also noted that the diocese was considering bankruptcy.
“Chapter 11 reorganization has proven to be a positive way for other Catholic dioceses to address victim claims in the most fair and equitable manner possible, while maintaining vital ministries,” the message read. “For this reason, it is one of the options being considered by our Diocese. No decision has yet been made.”
The letter noted that parishioners could find more information on the Frequently Asked Questions page of its website at rcdony.org/rcq.
