Diocese of Ogdensburg files for Chapter 11 in response to abuse lawsuits

Bishop of Ogdensburg Terry R. LaValley. The diocese announced Monday that it is filing for bankruptcy protection in response to abuse lawsuits filed against it. Watertown Daily Times

UTICA — The Diocese of Ogdensburg has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in response to 124 lawsuits filed against it under the Child Victims Act, according to a statement issued Monday by the diocese.

A press conference has been scheduled for 4 p.m. today at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Parish’s Dostie Hall, Watertown, and Bishop Terry R. LaValley is expected to be there and answer questions regarding the filing.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.