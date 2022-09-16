Propane truck disaster averted

PARISHVILLE — A propane truck’s brakes caught fire Friday morning, but the driver and first responders were able to prevent it from turning into a catastrophe.

St. Lawrence County Emergency Services Director Matthew R. Denner said the driver was going down Pumpkin Hill Road in Parishville with a “fully loaded” 3,000-gallon propane tank and noticed the brakes had ignited.

