PARISHVILLE — A propane truck’s brakes caught fire Friday morning, but the driver and first responders were able to prevent it from turning into a catastrophe.
St. Lawrence County Emergency Services Director Matthew R. Denner said the driver was going down Pumpkin Hill Road in Parishville with a “fully loaded” 3,000-gallon propane tank and noticed the brakes had ignited.
“The driver stated the truck was fully loaded. He noticed a brake fire, stopped. He was keeping it under control with his fire extinguisher,” Mr. Denner said.
He said the driver called 911 and asked for fire departments to “expedite” because the fire extinguisher was running low.
“Shortly after the fire extinguisher ran out, two state troopers, then firefighters showed up,” Mr. Denner said, adding that the incident “wasn’t near any residence.”
He said the tank didn’t overheat and the pressure relief valve didn’t go off. Propane tanks are built thick “so they can withstand some abuse,” he said. They’re usually filled about 80% so there’s room to expand if the tank heats up for any reason. If the propane expands enough, the pressure valve opens and lets out the excess.
“The driver did really well with his fire extinguisher. It could have been way worse if he didn’t have his fire extinguisher with him,” Mr. Denner said.
No injuries were reported.
