Invasive tubenose gobies joining their ‘round’ cousins in St. Lawrence River CLAYTON — As the invasive tench tries to make inroads in the St. Lawrence River from east to west, another aquatic invasive critter is making …

AKWESASNE — It’s a matter of tench warfare, and the public’s help is being requested as combat against another invasive, aquatic species ramps up.

On April 14, a post on the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Facebook page notified readers that an angler reported catching a Eurasian tench in the St. Lawrence River.

“These fish form dense populations and compete with native fish for food,” the post reads. “They also carry non-native parasites that aren’t yet known in the Great Lakes region, making them a potential disease risk. Tench are also a potential threat to water quality by their tendency to kick up mud and sediment, and consumption of zooplankton, which keeps harmful algal blooms in check.”

“We had a native fisherperson catch one last week down below the dam here in Massena in Akwesasne territorial waters,” Tiernan W. Smith, water resources program manager for the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe, said Monday.

Tench first came to wider local public attention along the river in September 2018. At that time, Matthew Windle, an aquatic biologist with the St. Lawrence River Institute, Cornwall, Ontario, told the Watertown Daily Times that two tench were caught south of Cornwall Island.

Anglers have witnessed tench downstream from Montreal, particularly in the Richelieu River, a Quebec tributary of the St. Lawrence River. The invasive species was introduced to the Canadian portion of the St. Lawrence River and its tributaries in the 1980s when a Quebec fish farm illegally dumped it in the Richelieu River. The fish has also been found in the Columbia watershed in British Columbia and the Mississippi River watershed.

“We’re doing everything that we can from a regulatory perspective as far as trying to prevent these from getting established in the Great Lakes,” Mr. Smith said. “We want to prevent them from getting established. They could do some pretty serious harm to the ecosystem.”

John M. Peach, executive director of the nonprofit environmental advocacy group Save the River, said a Canadian friend of his shared the tribe’s recent Facebook post about the tench with him.

“It sort of put my antenna up because we hadn’t heard anything about tench for the last year, 18 months,” Mr. Peach said. “They’re an invasive species. They come in and take over an area. They eat a lot. It’s just one more example of invasives getting into the ecosystem.”

Mr. Smith said he’s had reports of “a few of them” each year being caught in the past few years.

“There’s not a ton of them, but where there’s one, there’s obviously more, especially since we’re continuing to see them on an annual basis,” he said.

Tench, a member of the carp family, can grow up to 18 inches in length and weigh up to 12 pounds. They have a dark olive to pale golden color. Their bellies are deep bronze and they have bright reddish-orange eyes. They have a single “whisker” on each side of their mouths. Scales are small and embedded in thick skin. They have also been described as resembling a cross between a smallmouth bass and a carp.

According to the province of Ontario’s Invading Species Awareness Program, tench resemble other native and introduced members of the minnow family, but only tench have a deep body with small scales, a single whisker at each corner of the mouth “and the noticeably red-orange eyes.”

Ontario’s Invading Species Awareness Program has reported that tench have been observed as far south as Prince Edward County near Belleville, Ontario, located about 55 miles west of Kingston, Ontario.

They were also found in the Hunber River near Toronto.

The Thousand Islands Biological Station, Governor’s Island, near Clayton, includes tench in its monitoring of fish populations.

“We’re looking for expansion and proliferation in the Thousand Islands region,” said John M. Farrell, director of the station. He added that a tench has yet to be caught by the team at the biological station and that the bulk of tench are located east and downriver.

“But we’re doing a lot of fish population monitoring and have a lot of gear out all the time for other surveys and we’re bracing for when we start seeing tench in our region because we kind of expect it to show up,” said Mr. Farrell, also a professor at SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry.

Tench, Mr. Farrell said, can live in environments with very low oxygen levels.

“You can put them in a wet sack, carry them around and they’ll live for a considerable amount of time,” he said.

Tench can impact the populations of macroinvertebrates, which are insects in nymph and larval stages such as snails and worms.

“They can create water quality problems through nutrients,” Mr. Farrell said. “They excrete nitrogenous waste that can contribute to algal growth and they can damage native plant communities. And they can get pretty abundant.”

Nearshore embayments could be a good place for tench to get a fin-hold in the Thousand Islands region.

“They like slow back waters,” Mr. Farrell said. “Some worry that they’re going to become a big part of the local ecosystem and change things, again.”

The biological station, he said, will continue to monitor for the species.

“What we can do about it is not really known,” Mr. Farrell said. “It’s hard to stop an invasion. It’s better to keep things out of the system in the first place.”

The St. Lawrence River isn’t the only body of water in New York on guard against tench. According to the state Department of Environmental Conservation, tench became established in Lake Champlain in 2000 after escaping from aquaculture ponds in Quebec.

Tench is another invasive species to cause worries for fishing charter captains like Jeffrey T. Garnsey, of Clayton.

“We saw them start to show their heads about two years ago,” said Mr. Garnsey, also board president of Save the River. “It’s never a good-news story when you hear of another invasive making a foothold for themselves. Any time you introduce anything into a food chain, it’s going to impact up and down.”

But comparatively speaking, he saw some good news in the announcement of the tench discovery.

“They’re not to be confused with the Asian carp,” he said. “These aren’t the ones that jump out of the water and smash into boats.”

The 80- to 100-pound invasive Asian carp would drastically alter the ecosystems of the St. Lawrence River and Great Lakes. For about the past decade, there has been increased prevention and control efforts to prevent their spread into the Great Lakes. They have devastated fisheries in the Mississippi River basin. According to the National Wildlife Federation, they could thrive in Lake Michigan and Lake Erie if they become established, where they could spread to connected inland rivers and lakes.

The St. Lawrence Eastern Lake Ontario Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management, SLELO PRISM, established in 2011 to combat the spread of invasive species and mitigate associated threats, also has an awareness program about tench.

“They have high reproductive rates, long life spans and can survive in low-oxygen environments,” according to the partnership’s website. “They are generalist predators whose diet includes fish eggs, snails and other benthic invertebrates, which puts them in direct competition with many native fish species. Tench have the ability to diminish aquatic food-webs, increase water turbidity, and introduce non-native parasites into the Great Lakes. Early detection of Tench is extremely important in preventing its spread into the Great Lakes basin.”

SLELO PRISM also manages an Invasive Species Volunteer Surveillance Network in which volunteers can report findings of any non-native species. Information on it can be found at wdt.me/invasivereport.

Mr. Smith said if a tench is caught by an angler, it should not be returned to the river. Instead, anglers should contact him or Jay Wilkins, environmental specialist for the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe, at 518-358-5937.

“We’ll arrange pickup of the fish and we’ll be saving them for DNA research so we can hopefully track down the origins and put an end to these,” Mr. Smith said. “I don’t know how successful we’ll be in stopping them before they get too well established.”

SLELO PRISM can also be contacted about such a catch. Its website notes that anglers should pay special attention to water bodies near farming ponds. The organization says its partner, The Nature Conservancy, can be contacted about a tench catch by calling Rob Williams at 315-387-3600, ext. 7725, or writing to him at rwilliams@tnc.org.

“We’re currently tracking the spread of tench, especially if it’s found in areas other than the St. Lawrence River where it is currently found,” Mr. Williams said. “We encourage anglers to take a close-up photo and report to us via this email or through our website.”

Those interested can also see a “tench” in person at the offices of Save the River, 409 Riverside Drive, Clayton.

“Somebody caught a tench a few years ago, saved it and gave it to us,” Mr. Peach said. “We had a taxidermist mount it. We show it to people and ask people to report them. I think we’ve all learned our lesson with these invasives. They get down in the system and once they’re here, they’re pretty hard to get rid of.”