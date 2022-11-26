AKWESASNE — A disinterred body found in Kanatakon/St. Regis Village in August is now believed to be that of a man who died 26 years ago. His daughter says someone should be held accountable for his grave being disturbed.

Mary Ann C. Jackson, who lives in Cornwall, Ontario, says there was no DNA testing performed to confirm a familial match. However, the information she’s received leads her and her relatives to believe the remains were those of her father, Alfred Peters, who died in 1996 at age 65.

Family IDs disturbed gravesite in Akwesasne

A disinterred casket with a body inside that was found in St. Lawrence Cemetery, Akwesasne, Quebec, has been reburied in a new gravesite in the same cemetery, pictured Friday. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
