What was predicted to be a foot or more of snow in the first hyped storm of the season turned out to be underwhelming, still prompting north country residents to fire up snowblowers early Tuesday morning to dig out.
Joe Plummer, director of the Jefferson County Officers of Fire and Emergency Management, said the snow storm beginning Monday afternoon was overall a non-event. “In my world we had no issues,” said Mr. Plummer, adding that no roads are closed in his area and no serious car crashes due to the storm were reported.
A dispatcher in St. Lawrence said it was a rather basic night, with no personal injuries after a few vehicles slipped off the road overnight. Another in Oswego County said it was pretty uneventful. Dispatch in Lewis County said there was nothing really out of the ordinary.
Mr Plummer said Fort Drum is on a short delay to give crews a chance to plow parking lots, and the Watertown City School District is on a two-hour delay.
“It’s been a pretty mundane snow storm,” he said. “Everything has been going well. We like it that way.”
