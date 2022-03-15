OGDENSBURG — Displaced Riverview Towers tenants from a March 8 fire should be moved out of Wadhams Hall and placed in more stable housing by the end of the week as they wait for the housing complex to reopen.
Since the day of the fire, about 40 displaced tenants had been staying at Wadhams Hall, the former college-level seminary that’s now a retreat center, just outside of Ogdensburg on Route 37. That was while the Ogdensburg Housing Authority and St. Lawrence County officials worked on finding the tenants more semi-permanent places to stay.
On Saturday, Roman Catholic Diocese of Ogdensburg Bishop Terry R. LaValley offered to let the tenants stay at the diocese-owned Wadhams Hall until the end of the month if needed. It appears now that it won’t be necessary.
Cheryl A. Douglass, executive director of the Ogdensburg Housing Authority, said Tuesday that plans are in the works to have many, if not all, of the tenants into their own apartments by the end of the week.
“It is progressing beautifully. We probably have 95% of our tenants with a plan. Some are being placed today (Tuesday) others by the end of the week. By that time we should have almost everybody placed,” Douglass said. “We used our facility; Canton Housing (Authority) picked up quite a few. People have found alternate housing, they are either staying with family or friends. There was one lady who just said she is going to go out and get an apartment in the community. Everybody is kind of on a plan right now, so I think by the end of the week we’re going to be pretty well set.”
Donations from the public have been steady and Douglass said that everything is being given to the tenants to help them get their feet back on the ground in their new locations.
“We appreciate everything we’re getting. The community has been fantastic and the residents really, really appreciate it,” Douglass said. “It’s allowing us to get care boxes set up so when they do leave they’ve got some things that they can get set up in their apartment. They’ve got some food, maybe some small appliances, they’ve got toiletries, they’ve got some towels. So it’s going well.”
Douglass said that officials were meeting with engineers Tuesday to inspect the fire, water and smoke damage in the building.
“Things are progressing at the building as well. The water restoration people are in there. The electricity was last Friday and the heat was on Saturday. So systems are coming up,” she said.
The main issue they are seeing right now is that elevators are not working in the 10-story housing complex with 100 units. The electrical system was fried, according to Douglass.
“We could never move anybody in without it,” she said.
The March 8 fire was contained to an apartment on the sixth floor. The occupant of the apartment, Jay Meashaw, 55, was one of 14 people injured from the fire. He is in Syracuse, reportedly intubated and unable to speak to fire investigators as they seek a cause of the fire.
