POTSDAM — People, and an understanding of the community, are the tenants of Margaret Garner Haggard’s, D-Potsdam, bid for the District 10 seat on the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators.
Mrs. Haggard, 65, is running against Brenda L. Spurbeck for the District 10 seat on the county Board of Legislators.
A Potsdam native, Mrs. Haggard wants to continue serving out her term for an additional two years.
“I care about the citizens of the county, my constituents and I care about the people who work for the county,” she said. “This is one way to maybe take a look at where we need to work on things and make life in St. Lawrence County a little better.”
She cited some of her top concerns for the village as helping small business owners, the higher education institutions and senior citizens push through and recover from the pandemic.
“But also, I’m a native of Potsdam. I know people in the community, I understand the community. Additionally, I’m an excellent listener and I am open to people’s ideas,” Mrs. Haggard said.
Prior to retirement, Mrs. Haggard was a special education teacher at Madrid-Waddington Central School District. She was appointed to serve as interim village justice from 2005 to 2015, but has never run for elected office.
“I grew up in a political family so I know a little bit about politics, although this is my first foray into running for public office and I’m delighted to do so,” Mrs. Haggard, the daughter of long-time Village Trustee Ruth Garner said. “I’ve always looked at public office as a way to give back to the community that you’ve lived in.”
Mrs. Haggard was appointed by a committee of Democratic legislators to fill the seat on the county Board of Legislators vacated by her husband, David Haggard, who took a job as general counsel at the county Department of Social Services earlier this year.
Mrs. Haggard earned a bachelor’s degree in modern languages from the University of San Francisco in 1976, a Master of Business Administration from the same university in 1980 and her teaching credential from Texas A&M University.
To hear Mrs. Haggard’s thoughts on policy issues affecting the county, as well as other ideas, listen to her full interview at NNY360.com.
