POTSDAM — Brenda L. Spurbeck, R,C,I-Potsdam, is focused on health not just in her patients, but in the community, as she hopes to serve on the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators.
Ms. Spurbeck, 48, is running against Margaret Garner Haggard for the District 10 seat on the county Board of Legislators.
A nurse practitioner with the St. Lawrence Health System, Ms. Spurbeck, said her passion for helping people extends beyond the hospital.
“That was the reason I became a nurse, and so I think that will just follow through with my ability to serve my community in this fashion,” Ms. Spurbeck said.
Should she be elected, she said she wants to prioritize helping local small business owners in bouncing back from COVID-19. A resident of the village of Potsdam, she’s seen how the pandemic has hurt local entrepreneurs especially hard and is motivated to steer the county toward assisting with that recovery.
“Having the results of the pandemic hit our economy locally has been detrimental and that is also very concerning, so recovering from that,” she said, also listing expanding access to healthcare, particularly opioid treatment, as a priority.
Outside of work, Ms. Spurbeck said she’s actively involved with her church and has also volunteered on some international mission work campaigns.
Overall, Ms. Spurbeck said she believes her background in listening to, working with and caring for other people in the medical sense makes her well tuned to the needs and ailments of the community she’s come to love.
“Over the past three years, the north country has become my home and I’m committed to caring for they physical health of our residents and also look after the social, financial and cultural health of our community,” Ms. Spurbeck said. “I think my experience as a nurse practitioner, working with patients and families and other professional medical colleagues has really helped me hone those skills.”
Ms. Spurbeck earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Saginaw Valley State University in 1995, her master’s degree in nursing from Vanderbilt University in 1999 and her doctorate in nursing practice from the University of South Alabama in 2017. She is also a member of the Nurse Practitioner Association New York State.
To hear Ms. Spurbeck’s thoughts on policy issues affecting the county, as well as other ideas, listen to her full interview at NNY360.com.
