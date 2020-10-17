STOCKHOLM — Coining himself as a steward of financial discipline amid an uncertain fiscal situation ahead, Chad E. Colbert, R,C,I-Stockholm, is seeking to return to his former seat on the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators next month.
Mr. Colbert, 47, is running against Suzanne M. Fiacco for the District 11 seat on the county Board of Legislators.
A graduate of Norwood-Norfolk Central School, Mr. Colbert, runs his own financial planning consultant business in Potsdam and said he wants to get back on the board to focus on the county’s fiscal discipline, specifically over its general fund balance.
“I see the need to be very disciplined with our fund balance,” Mr. Colbert said. “In my opinion, fund balance is for is exactly what we’re going through right now. So there shouldn’t be much disruption currently. We shouldn’t have to lay people off, we shouldn’t have to cut services. Any of that kind of thing.”
When he was last on the board, the fund balance went from the negative back to healthier levels, a point of pride for Mr. Colbert. He also said as a foster parent, he would like to spend time and attention working to reduce the number of children in foster care across the county.
In 2018, Mr. Colbert was unseated by Nance A. Arquiett, D-Winthrop, who resigned earlier this year.
Mr. Colbert also touted his experience and relationships with officials in Stockholm, where he currently chairs the town’s Planning Board, as potentially beneficial in building bridges to the county government. While he admitted that some other legislators and local officials may not see eye-to-eye on policy, he tries to see through it in order to find common goals.
“I tend to believe most people are good people, and most people, what they want (is) what they think is best for their community, their families, their country, everything.” Mr. Colbert said. “So, the end result (is) most people want the same thing, it’s just how do we get there is where we might differ, and I take that conversation into all conversations I have with folks.”
Mr. Colbert holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from SUNY Plattsburgh, where he graduated from in 1997. He also holds a master’s degree from Wake Forest University, where he graduated from in 2001. Mr. Colbert also serves on the St. Lawrence County Community Services Board.
To hear Mr. Colbert’s thoughts on policy issues affecting the county, as well as other ideas, listen to his full interview at NNY360.com.
