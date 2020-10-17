STOCKHOLM — Suzanne M. Fiacco, D-Stockholm, has made a career of listening, understanding and caring about the community she calls home, and hopes to use these skills if she were to be elected to the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators.
Ms. Fiacco, 42, is running against Chad E. Colbert for the District 11 seat on the county Board of Legislators.
Earlier this year, Ms. Fiacco, 42, was appointed to fill a vacancy on the county Board of Legislators after the resignation of Nance A. Arquiett, D-Winthrop. She’s seeking to fill out the remaining two years of the term.
A north country native, Ms. Fiacco grew up in Norwood and received a bachelor’s in physics from St. Lawrence University in 2002. After receiving a master’s in education one year later, she would go on to Colton-Pierrepont Central School District, where she currently teaches science.
For the last 11 years, Ms. Fiacco has also served multiple terms on the Norwood-Norfolk Board of Education where she said she’s promoted fiscal accountability while maintaining programs and services.
“I’m a person that’s willing to listen, work with others, respect people’s views and opinions and make St. Lawrence County a place where people want to live and raise their family,” Ms. Fiacco said, drawing on her public service experience. “I enjoy my conversations within the community. Together we can do our part to place us on the map.”
Ms. Fiacco places infrastructure projects at the top of her agenda for District 11, which encompasses mostly the towns of Potsdam and Stockholm.
“I would say the bridges and the roads are an issue of concern. We need to maintain those. The sales tax is a topic of concern. (Department of Social Services) would to me be in every district’s concern,” Ms. Fiacco said.
She said she thinks her propensity as a listener and pragmatist make her the best fit to lead the board in addressing those topics.
“Like I said, I’m willing to listen, work with their viewpoints and if they’re not the same as mine, maybe I’ll clearly state what my views are and go from there and work with them,” Ms. Fiacco said. “You’re one vote. You can’t change things without a majority.”
