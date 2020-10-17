GOUVERNEUR — A long-time Gouverneur resident and public servant, Harry A. Smithers II, R,C,I-Gouverneur, is looking for his next role on the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators.
Mr. Smithers, 70, is running against Amber L. Ormasen for the District 5 seat on the county Board of Legislators.
Mr. Smithers has called Gouverneur home for more than 50 years. In that time, he’s served 12 years on the Gouverneur Central School District Board of Education, as well as decades of volunteering with the Fowler Baptist Church as a trustee and a deacon.
“It’s on a much larger scale with the county, but I’ve had experience and background in doing a similar job there in those roles,” Mr. Smithers said on the idea of budgeting. “I feel comfortable in being able to do the job as a legislator.”
Having always thought of running for the county Board of Legislators, Mr. Smithers said he inquired about the opening after the seat was vacated following the resignation of Henry Leader earlier this year.
“I thought, maybe this is a good time for me to get involved in that. So, I tried it and it seemed to work out so that’s what I am now and it seems to be working,” Mr. Smithers said.
Mr. Smithers was a teacher in Ogdensburg for several years, but left in 1977 to become co-owner and operator of Smithers Tire, where he still works.
Currently, the negotiations over sales tax distribution is a leading priority of Mr. Smithers for District 5, which encompasses Gouverneur and DePeyster. He said he understands the difficulties of budgeting, especially this year, and has good faith based on his discussions with other legislators.
“I believe that government has a role in our lives and it’s good to get involved in that and see if you can affect the way things go, possibly make some changes here in there,” Mr. Smithers said. “I believe in protecting the freedoms we have.”
Mr. Smithers received his bachelor’s degree in biology and chemistry from SUNY Potsdam in 1973.
To hear Mr. Smithers’ thoughts on policy issues affecting the county, as well as other ideas, listen to his full interview at NNY360.com.
