The crew on the Massena Rescue Zodiac boat and a New York State Trooper search the shoreline of the St. Lawrence River for a 19-year-old swimmer that has been reported missing. Bob Beckstead/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — Dive teams from Lisbon and Ogdensburg have been called to Barnhart Island campground to search for a 19-year-old male swimmer missing from Cabin 5.

The teams were dispatched at about 4:15 p.m.

The Coast Guard is sending a boat from Alexandria Bay to help in the search.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

