NORFOLK — A camper went up in flames on Marsh Road on Monday, killing a dog trapped inside.
The Norfolk Volunteer Fire Department was called out to the property for a reported structure fire at about 1 p.m. When they arrived, responders found a camper on the property in flames.
Greg Monroe, of Norfolk fire, said the blaze was believed to be started after an overheated outdoor wood stove ignited the camper while the owner was inside their nearby residence. A dog that was inside the camper at the time died.
