CANTON — St. Lawrence County lawmakers debated a dog quarantine resolution Monday night during the county’s Finance Committee meeting, questioning the resolution’s purpose and annual appearance.
The resolution would have given St. Lawrence County Legislative Chairman Joseph Lightfoot the authority “when deemed necessary . . . during the 2020 winter period, to issue an order that all dogs in the County of St. Lawrence be securely confined.”
The “dog quarantine” would take effect 24 hours after notice is published in a county newspaper having general circulation.
County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle said the resolution has been presented to the board on an annual basis, but she couldn’t recall the last time a dog quarantine was put into place.
“I think, over the years, the relevance of this has been questioned, but I think that last year was the first year there was an adverse vote to passing this resolution.”
But there were a bounty of questions and concerns raised over the resolution, which Finance Committee Chairman Kevin D. Acres, R-Madrid, said he hasn’t supported since its inception.
“I think the original intent of the resolution was to confine dogs in the winter time with the feelings that they would be chasing deer if they weren’t adequately kept inside,” Mr. Acres said. “The snow, especially if you had a crust on the show, the deer would be able to outrun the dog which they normally would. I will be voting against this.”
He added that the Amish community, as did many other farmers once upon a time, used farm dogs to go out to pasture to bring the cows in, provide security and let you know when somebody was in the yard.
David W. Forsythe, R-Lisbon, who said he has also opposed the resolution, asked how quarantining a dog differed from a leash law.
County Attorney Stephen D. Button said a dog quarantine is triggered by a public health concern. The dog would actually be housed in space for the quarantine, but a leash law actually restricts the owner of that animal in a manner in which they are permitted to bring them into public.
“Quarantine, often time they are not even permitted to be in public,” he said. “While I think Ruth pointed out that we haven’t had a situation in which this has been triggered, over the course of the past couple of years DOH (Department of Health) has done several events to essentially simulate the possibility of rabies outbreak, flu outbreak, some type of public health concern that would require it.”
David A. Haggard, D-Potsdam, suggested amending the resolution to include language that would limit quarantining dogs during states of declared health emergencies.
“I think by limiting it to dogs is incorrect, many species can carry disease . . .” Mr. Acres said. “I don’t know how you remove this from an annual resolution, it’s what I would be interested in reviewing.”
Mrs. Doyle told the board they could direct her not to bring the resolution before the board again, and yet, the conversation continued.
“I’m just confused,” James E. Reagen, R-Ogdensburg, said. “The last sentence says, ‘such confinement is to take effect 24 hours after notice is published in a county newspaper having general circulation.’ Did I hear correctly that last year there was no notice published?”
“It was actually voted down,” Mr. Acres said, then grinning to Mrs. Doyle. “I believe the resolution failed for the first time in its history. Which, I don’t know why we are seeing it again, against the will of the board, I think there, Mrs. Doyle.”
After more discussion, Anthony J. Arquiett, D-Helena, raised his hand and made a motion to table the resolution for a year. Mr. Haggard seconded the motion.
“I don’t think you can table for a year,” Mr. Haggard started to say when Mr. Arquiett, grinning, said “let’s try.”
“I think we can move to a definite date,” Mr. Haggard said.
Mr. Arquiett amended his motion and it was passed, tabling the resolution to the December 2020 Finance Committee meeting.
