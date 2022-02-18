WATERTOWN — City resident Matthew A. Doheny announced Friday that he will not be running for a state Senate seat that will open with the retirement of Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie.
Mr. Doheny said that he while he was humbled by a request by Sen. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, to replace her in New York’s 48th Senate District, the current political climate has made that “impractical” for him.
“As we are seeing across the nation, the divisiveness of politics and the lengths that people will go to “win” has a lasting and significant negative impact on our national fabric,” he said. “When a local primary race devolves into this level of vitriol, it is not good for anyone — candidates or constituents. It leaves all parties damaged and takes the focus away from the real job: representing the people and working each and every day to make things better.”
Mr. Doheny said that a legislative role, such as serving in the state Senate, “should not be decided by the involvement of national figures. He said that while he respects former President Donald J. Trump, “I would not want him to be dragged into the race either.”
Among other issues cited, he said that he was “blasted” by Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, whom he has previously challenged for the Congressional seat, when it became public he may be running for the Senate seat. The Congresswoman, in endorsing Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, for the Senate seat, referred to Mr. Doheny as a “failed three time loser who has sat on the sidelines for years.”\
“Trying and not succeeding is not weakness,” Mr. Donehy said. “I hope people take this life lesson: it is okay to try. American history is filled with stories of great people that have had tremendous success — but only after many attempts. When setbacks happen, the key is to be resilient and persistent and move forward. That is grit. It is one of the things that makes America great.”
Mr. Doheny said “I have never in my life sat on the sidelines,” and that he plans to continue his efforts to help the north country, which he said “has experienced a steady decline.”
“My love for — and desire to help — the North Country remains,” he said Friday at his downtown Watertown office. “I will not, however, be running for the New York State Senate.”
