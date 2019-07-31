CANTON — Domino’s Pizza franchises in Canton and Massena have been closed since June 29.
The franchises share space in Mountain Mart convenience stores owned by Malone-based Adirondack Energy.
The Canton Domino’s was open for a short while on June 29. The Massena location never opened after the weekend.
“We have a little issue with them [Adirondack Energy],” Conrad Kohl, manager for the Potsdam Domino’s said. “We are in the process of figuring things out with them and the stores should be opening soon.”
All three franchises are owned by Sam Jackson, who could not be reached.
Adirondack Energy did not respond to a phone call.
Mr. Kohl did not know how many people are employed at the two locations.
Online ordering has been shut down for the two locations and phone calls go unanswered.
The Massena Mountain Mart also houses a Dunkin’ Donuts and a Subway. The Canton Mountain Mart has a Dunkin Donuts and a deli. Only the Domino’s portion of the stores are not operating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.