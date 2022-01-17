Cancer Fund donates to Hospice

The St. Lawrence County Cancer Fund recently awarded $10,000 to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley’s Advanced Illness Management Program. Funds will be used to provide specialized medical provider visits and services in the home of local cancer patients in the county. The St. Lawrence County Cancer Fund operates the annual Edward I. Moses Walk/Run for Life fundraiser. It serves as the organization’s primary fundraiser. The Cancer Fund provides support for programs that work to educate the community and help with the prevention, early detection, and diagnosis of cancer for local residents. For more information, or to donate, visit www.walkrunforlife.org. From left, Zachary Monroe, Hospice Director of Development & Community Relations, Dick Christy, board member of St. Lawrence County Cancer Fund, and Ruth Fishbeck, Hospice, CEO. Submitted photo

POTSDAM —

