HEUVELTON — Progress on the pipeline that will connect the village of Heuvelton’s sewer system to Ogdensburg’s treatment plant may be held up due to the pending approval of a state Department of Transportation permit.
The project, which was approved by the Ogdensburg City Council in 2019, allows for pipes to be installed from the village of Heuvelton along Route 812 to the city of Ogdensburg.
“This will allow us to decommission our plant here in Heuvelton and all the wastewater will be treated in the city of Ogdensburg,” said Heuvelton Mayor Barbara Lashua.
In 2020, the Ogdensburg wastewater plant underwent renovations to accommodate the sewage from Heuvelton. These renovations included an expanded 500,000-gallon outflow storage tank to be joined with the seven-mile conveyance sewer line coming from Heuvelton.
“The portion of the piping that needed to be done to get to Route 812 was completed in the last few months,” Mrs. Lashua said. “Now we’re working on the pipeline from the city of Ogdensburg coming towards Heuvelton on 812.”
Hyde-Stone Mechanical Contractors, Collins-Hammond Electrical Contractors, Marcellus Construction and ENI Mechanical are working together on the $13 million project, which is mostly being paid for by grants and a rural development loan.
On Wednesday, the four prime contracting companies met at the Oswegatchie Town Hall in Heuvelton to discuss the progress of the project.
A main concern among the representatives was the approval of a DOT permit that was needed to complete the project.
“I received a call last Tuesday from the department,” said Charles Prior from EDR Engineering. “They told me they are currently reviewing the DOT and we will hopefully have feedback on it this week.”
Representatives from Marcellus Construction ensured the group that they have been on top of documents and permits needed for the project but said limited work can be done on the project until the permit is approved.
Marcellus reps said pipe installation throughout the city has been completed, including piping along Franklin, Knox, Lafayette, Montgomery and Canton streets and crews will be moving forward with the installation of manholes.
“Thank you to everyone here and working on this,” Mrs. Lashua said. “I know it can be frustrating getting held up by the permitting process.”
