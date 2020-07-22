BRASHER FALLS — Dow Electric continued its undefeated start with an 18-11 decision over Alpine Seed while Villnave Construction turned back Twin Pines Quick Stop 12-7 in the Northern New York Box Lacrosse High School Division matchups Wednesday night at the Tri-Town Community Center.
The Elementary Division game saw Massena Savings and Loan outscore Town Line Market 23-20.
Nightly Powerade Player of the Game awards are sponsored by the WB Goodnow Agency.
HIGH SCHOOL DIVISION
Dow Electric 18, Alpine Seed 11: Connor Foster tallied five goals in earning Player of the Game honors for Dow Electic. Jayden Ashley generated three goals and three assists. Merrick Frary (2 assists) and Aiden Barnes also netted three goals while Mason Frary chipped in two goals and two assists as Dow improved to 3-0.
Zack Dumers notched three goals as Player of the Game for Alpine Seed. Michael Saber (1 assist) and Gabe Hornung each scored twice.
Villnave Construction 12, Twin Pines Quick Stop 7: Player of the Game Kamden Coughlin anchored a balanced Villnave offense with three goals and an assist. Dan Mahoney also fashioned three goals and an assist. Collin Sirles contributed two goals and an assist. Aiden Weakfall produced a goal and two helpers.
For Twin Pines Quick Stop, Noah Adams had three goals as Player of the Game. Nick Morrell scored one goal and helped set up two others while Xavier Shattuck added a goal and assist.
All three goalkeepers were busy over the course of the two games with Ashton Adams turning aside 37 shots and Cash Feeley stopping another 32 while first-year backstop Michael Moore made eight saves.
ELEMENTARY DIVISION
Massena Savings and Loan 23, Town Line Market 20: Cash Foster scored goals in the first game of his career to gain Player of the Game status for Massena Savings and Loan. Xavier Clookey produced five goals and an assist. Kane Smith chipped in three goals and Avery Weakfall finished with two goals and an assist.
Alphonse Domino had three goals as Player of the Game for Town Line Market. Olin Smith struck for five goals while Colin Love, Brayden Ashley and Channing Fedonick each netted two.
--------
MONDAY GAMES
Elementary Division - Massena Savings and Loan vs. Town Line Market 5:30 p.m.; High School Division - Alpine Seed vs. Twin Pines Quick Stop 6:45 p.m., Villnave Construction vs. Dow Electric 8 p.m.
--------
STANDINGS
Dow 3-0, Villnave 2-1, Alpine Seed 1-2, Twin Pines 0-3.
