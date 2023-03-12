POTSDAM — The village may have to pay $15 million to fix downtown flooding problems linked to the subterranean crosstown canal.

Village Administrator Gregory L. Thompson during Monday night’s board of trustees meeting said he’s going to a local engineer about ways to address the problem. During the Feb. 20 village board meeting, residents from the neighborhood of Pleasant, Broad and Waverly streets told trustees they’re getting “lakes” in their backyards during the spring thaw that can get deep enough to paddle a canoe through adjoining back yards.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.