POTSDAM — The village may have to pay $15 million to fix downtown flooding problems linked to the subterranean crosstown canal.
Village Administrator Gregory L. Thompson during Monday night’s board of trustees meeting said he’s going to a local engineer about ways to address the problem. During the Feb. 20 village board meeting, residents from the neighborhood of Pleasant, Broad and Waverly streets told trustees they’re getting “lakes” in their backyards during the spring thaw that can get deep enough to paddle a canoe through adjoining back yards.
“We’re not turning a blind eye to this,” Mr. Thompson said Monday night. “This is approximately a $15 million project.”
“We haven’t done an official engineering study. Those are the numbers we’ve been provided to date,” he added. “We want this to be as effective and efficient a project as we can make it as we begin to make the repairs.”
The crosstown canal is a 150-year-old network of underground drainage tunnels that are like a spider web beneath the village. Mr. Thompson said that plus the topography of the neighborhood is leading to the floods.
“We’ve taken a look at it. There’s no doubt grade plays a big role in that flooding situation. If you look at the rear of those properties from the crown on … Pleasant Street, there’s approximately a 4-foot drop from the crown to the center of those backyards,” he said. “Topographically, that’s one of the lowest spots, if not the lowest spot, in Potsdam.”
In that neighborhood, the canal comes down Broad Street, across Waverly Street, down Pleasant Street toward Market Street and cuts beneath lawns then heads toward Canal Street, where Mr. Thompson said sinkholes have been a problem.
“Many sinkholes have been reported on Canal Street. We almost lost a pickup truck in one a couple years ago,” he said.
In the short term, Mr. Thompson recommends cleaning debris from the canal beneath that area.
“I would strongly suggest we clean the portion of the crosstown canal from its outlet back to Market Street. It’s going to be expensive, but we know there’s a lot of debris in that area and what that’s doing is that’s backing your water flows up back upstream,” he said. “The more it’s backing those waters up, the less it lets those tributary waters come in … which just kind of creates a domino effect for us.”
During the Feb. 20 village board meeting, Trustee Alexandra M. Jacobs-Wilke noted the crosstown canal is also tied to climate change. She pointed to an earlier engineering study to support her claim.
“The study found there were multiple factors,” she said. Those include the condition of the crosstown canal itself, some local farm fields and the way storm waters flow into the system more frequently than in the past.
Now, with climate change bringing heavier snow and rain storms more frequently, there’s more water going into the canal than it can handle.
“The crosstown canal was not built to withstand the type of flooding it’s getting,” she said.
In December 2021, Clarkson University professors Erik C. Backus and Allen M. Gontz talked to a Times reporter and went into detail about the canal’s condition and history.
They described the canal as a “spider web” beneath the surface of the village.
The crosstown canal system has two inlets near Potsdam High School that continue to the southwest and dump into the Raquette River near Sandstone Drive.
It was originally constructed in the 1850s and 1860s, and modified in the 1890s, when Potsdam was “basically a swamp that turned into more of an industrialized sandstone mine.”
“To enable the village to be where it is, they established a canal system” that drains into the river, Mr. Backus said at the time.
The system is now “in various states of repair,” he said.
“Some places it’s been fully repaired, other places it caves in relatively regularly,” he said. “It’s not fully well mapped.”
The system is a hodgepodge of sandstone, wooden trough, concrete and various pipes.
Changes to the landscape over the last 150 or so years have inadvertently created conditions that led to flooding in the village. Mr. Backus cited as an example the pavement at the high school, which stops rainwater from percolating into the ground, creating runoff that can flood the nearby canal system. In addition to water levels in the canal causing problems, the Raquette River water levels also influence when the system floods.
“Each time the elevation of the water pool on the receiving end of the canal changes its elevation … that has the possibility to backwater into the canal,” Mr. Gontz said. “There’s an interplay between the river level itself and the canal that is not well understood either.”
“We might have to do things like working with Brookfield when there’s a major water event to lower the canal where it empties to allow all the water to drain out of the town of Potsdam,” he added.
He also says climate change is a big factor influencing where and when the canal floods.
“Based on all the data that’s available … maybe we won’t see long periods of snow, but when it does snow, it has more moisture content in it,” Mr. Backus said. “This is an area that’s going to get wetter instead of drier.”
