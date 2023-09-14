OGDENSBURG — More than a dozen police, fire and rescue agencies practiced for the worst at Ogdensburg International Airport with a simulated jet crash exercise late Wednesday night.

Using an actual Contour Air jet as a sort of crash prop, the scenario was: The plane filled to capacity had landing-gear issues, belly landed on the runway, resulting in numerous injuries and causing a fuel leak along with a serious engine malfunction. More than 50 volunteers portrayed crash victims, including adults, college students and high school students.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.