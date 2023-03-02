Dr. Clay joins CHMC general surgery team

OGDENSBURG — Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center has welcomed Dr. Ricky Clay to its medical staff and general surgery team.
Dr. Clay attended medical school at the University of Alabama School of Medicine and completed his internship and general surgery residency at Charleston Area Medical Center in West Virginia.
Before joining CHMC, he was the director of Robotic Surgery at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital in Kittanning, PA.
Dr. Clay is board-certified by the American Board of Surgery. He has performed over 500 robotic surgical cases, including cholecystectomies (gallbladder), appendectomies, and inguinal, umbilical, and ventral hernia repairs, and has earned national recognition for his efficiency in robotic surgery. Dr. Clay is well known for his high patient satisfaction standards - taking the time to explain things carefully in a way that patients can easily understand. He is also passionate about the role of nutrition in preventing and managing bowel disease.
