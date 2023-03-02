Dr. Clay joins CHMC general surgery team

Dr. Ricky Clay

OGDENSBURG — Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center has welcomed Dr. Ricky Clay to its medical staff and general surgery team.

Dr. Clay attended medical school at the University of Alabama School of Medicine and completed his internship and general surgery residency at Charleston Area Medical Center in West Virginia.

