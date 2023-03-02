Dr. Magee joins CHMC’s orthopedic surgery team

Dr. Michael Magee

OGDENSBURG — Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, has welcomed Dr. Michael Magee, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon, to their orthopedic surgery team.

Dr. Magee attended medical school at Georgetown University School of Medicine in Washington, D.C., completed his internship at Union Memorial Hospital in Baltimore, MD, and his residency at Catholic Medical Center, a Cornell University Affiliate in Jamaica, NY.

