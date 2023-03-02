Dr. Magee joins CHMC’s orthopedic surgery team

OGDENSBURG — Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, has welcomed Dr. Michael Magee, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon, to their orthopedic surgery team.
Dr. Magee attended medical school at Georgetown University School of Medicine in Washington, D.C., completed his internship at Union Memorial Hospital in Baltimore, MD, and his residency at Catholic Medical Center, a Cornell University Affiliate in Jamaica, NY.
He went on to do a Fellowship in Shoulder and Orthopedic Sports medicine at Johns Hopkins University. He has a broad range of experience in a wide variety of sports-related injuries with professional and college teams in the Baltimore area.
He is committed to providing outstanding patient care through innovation and growth in all aspects of orthopedics.
Dr. Magee will see patients at 3 Lyon Place, Suite 200, Ogdensburg. Appointments may be scheduled by calling (315) 713-6643.
