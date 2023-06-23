DEKALB JUNCTION — The DeKalb Revitalization Committee is compiling a business directory for the towns of Hermon and DeKalb, including Richville. The organization is asking all business owners to complete a registration form available online to provide their company’s information such as location, business hours, contact information, and 2-3 sentences summarizing what services or goods they offer. The registry will be part of a greater Hermon & DeKalb Area Guide which will highlight the history of the community, local attractions, and a FAQ section about the area and its resources.
The DRC hopes to publish this directory later this summer on the Hermon and DeKalb town websites and offer a hard-copy version. It is free to be listed in the directory but the committee is exploring the opportunity for businesses to place additional ads for a small fee to cover the cost of publication and distribution.
