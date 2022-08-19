CANTON — A late summer day filled with music, dancing, good food and great company is on tap at The Lodge @ Dreaming Tree Ranch this weekend. The Help Sami Kick Cancer Foundation invites the public to join in the fun at Dream Fest, featuring the Waydown Wailers and Neil Young tribute band, Broken Arrow.
On Saturday, the Waydown Wailers will open the Dream Fest Outdoor Concert at 3 p.m. followed by Broken Arrow. Tickets for Dream Fest are $50 and the grounds will be open to the public beginning at noon. Food from GT’s Family Restaurant and Canton Apples will be available, and In-Law Brewing Company will be on hand for beverages.
The Help Sami Kick Cancer Foundation is excited to invite the community to return to The Lodge, said Spokesman Jake Newman.
“Opening The Lodge for events like Dream Fest is a wonderful opportunity for us to share our story and our mission with our friends and neighbors,” he said. “If we can bring our community together for some music and fun while spreading awareness and raising some money to support our goals, that is the best of both worlds.”
Attendees on Saturday are asked to bring their own chair, but leave coolers at home. Food and drink will be available on site, and the show goes on rain or shine.
The Help Sami Kick Cancer Foundation financially assists local families who are faced with a pediatric cancer diagnosis. The foundation partners with schools and hospitals to learn of those in need.
