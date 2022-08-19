The Lodge at Dreaming Tree Ranch 185 Wilkinson Road, Potsdam.

CANTON — A late summer day filled with music, dancing, good food and great company is on tap at The Lodge @ Dreaming Tree Ranch this weekend. The Help Sami Kick Cancer Foundation invites the public to join in the fun at Dream Fest, featuring the Waydown Wailers and Neil Young tribute band, Broken Arrow.

On Saturday, the Waydown Wailers will open the Dream Fest Outdoor Concert at 3 p.m. followed by Broken Arrow. Tickets for Dream Fest are $50 and the grounds will be open to the public beginning at noon. Food from GT’s Family Restaurant and Canton Apples will be available, and In-Law Brewing Company will be on hand for beverages.

