POTSDAM — All signs point to the Village of Potsdam winning the latest $10 million Downtown Revitalization Grant from New York State.
This morning, the village received notice that Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul will be in the village at 12:15, Oct. 22 to make a “major economic announcement.”
Either Governor Andrew Cuomo or Lt. Gov. Hochul have been in the municipalities to make the announcements of each regional winner.
This is the fourth round of the grant. Previous winners in the North Country Region have been Plattsburgh, Watertown, and Saranac Lake.
“They wouldn’t confirm it,” Village Administrator Gregory Thompson said. “We are hopeful and we have our fingers crossed.
