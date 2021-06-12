POTSDAM — The eight organizations that were approved for the Downtown Revitalization Initiative are getting ready to move on to the next step in the process.
Frederick J. Hanss, director of the Planning and Development Office, said that the next step for these businesses, organizations and the village will be to work out grant agreements with various state agencies, secure any additional funding and start planning to begin construction.
Mr. Hanss said that, if everything goes well, everyone will be under contract by fall. If this happens, he said, project construction could begin as early as 2022.
The eight projects approved for funding are:
— The Potsdam Co-Op was awarded $1,659,000 for renovations including the acquisition of a new downtown property.
— The North Country Children’s Museum received $1,400,000, part of which will be used to expand into the second floor of the building.
— $750,000 was given to establish a fund to rebuild downtown Potsdam, for which businesses can apply for rent assistance and minor renovations, among other forms of aid.
— The Clarkson Inn received $600,000 to add 20 more rooms, as well as a fitness center and conference room.
— The North Country Arts Center got $578,000 for a complete interior and exterior renovation, including new windows, floors, and walls.
— Scoops Ice Cream secured $118,000 to morph into The Sandstone Diner, which will be a 1940s/’50s themed seasonal diner with outdoor seating.
— $2,780,000 was gifted to enhance the downtown streetscape, including new street lighting and intersection improvements.
— $1,815,000 was allotted to construct the Downtown Riverwalk Trail, which will be a multi-modal trail looped around the Raquette River, and new bike lanes will be added to connect to Maple Street.
“We’re thrilled that Potsdam was chosen for the DRI and are happy with the businesses selected. Potsdam is going to be a very different place in a few years,” Mr. Hanss said. “It’s going to be great for Potsdam.”
