GOUVERNEUR — The driver of a 2017 Toyota that went off the road this week, striking a pole and then a house before catching fire, has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident.
At around 12:30 a.m. Monday, the village fire department responded to reports of a car striking a pole at 169 Grove St. When crews arrived, they found the vehicle had gone through the power line and struck a house, causing extensive damage to the front porch.
Gouverneur Fire Chief Thomas Conklin said the residence was remodeled into a three-unit apartment building, and two units were occupied. Crews evacuated the families and then stabilized the house, he said. There didn’t appear to be a driver of the Toyota at the scene.
After around 25 minutes of working the scene, the power line that the car struck broke and landed on the Toyota, causing all four tires to catch on fire instantly.
“It was like a big, bright burst with loud noises,” Mr. Conklin said. “We were ready for it, but we weren’t expecting it.”
The fire was knocked down before it could cause damage to the home.
“Fortunately,” Mr. Conklin said, “the power line landed on the car and not the house.”
The driver of the Toyota who fled the scene was later identified as Christopher Shampine, 33, of 43 Wall St., Gouverneur. Police Chief Laurina Greenhill said Mr. Shampine was cited for leaving the scene of a property-damage accident and for his speed being unreasonable in the conditions.
There was a passenger in Mr. Shampine’s car who did not flee the scene, Ms. Greenhill said. There were no reported injuries as a result of the crash.
