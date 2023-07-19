LISBON – One person is dead and another was airlifted in critical condition after a two-car collision on Tuesday night.
State police say their preliminary investigation shows a white Toyota Tundra, operated by 37-year-old Brian J. Snyder with passenger 35-year old Cynthia M. Murock, both of Massena, was traveling south and a Red Toyota Rav 4, operated by 51-year-old Michael K. Barkley Jr. with passenger 79-year-old Michael K. Barkley, both of Ogdensburg, was traveling north on State Highway 37. Snyder crossed into the oncoming lane they collided at 9:22 p.m.
Barkley Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene. Barkley Sr. was airlifted to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse where he is in critical condition. Snyder and Murdock were treated at the scene and transported to Canton-Potsdam Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, troopers said.
State troopers say there is an ongoing investigation into the crash by their Collision Reconstruction Unit and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
Ogdensburg Fire and Rescue and Lisbon Fire and Rescue assisted with the scene.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.