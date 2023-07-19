GOUVERNEUR — A driver had to be cut out of her vehicle after colliding with a tractor trailer on Tuesday evening.
State police say they responded to a report of a personal injury accident that evening to U.S. Route 11 in the town of Gouverneur. They investigated and say they determined Jessica A. Boyle, 30, of Fulton was traveling west in a gray 2012 Nissan Pathfinder when she went into the opposite lane.
Troopers said Alonzo W. Ellison, 79, of Canton was traveling east in a 2012 Kenworth motor truck. He tried to avoid Boyle, preventing a head-on collision, but the vehicles still struck.
The crash trapped Boyle in her vehicle. Gouverneur Fire and Rescue had to cut open the SUV to get her out.
She was transported to Canton-Potsdam Hospital for head lacerations and arm injuries. Troopers said she was admitted, but her injuries are not life-threatening. Ellison was not hurt.
DEC spill response was summoned because the tractor trailer was leaking fuel.
It’s not certain if any charges are pending.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.