ROSSIE — A driver fell asleep and ran into a utility pole on U.S. Route 11 on Monday between Ferguson and Somerville roads, causing the part of the highway to close for 10 hours.
State police say around 10:09 a.m. that day, they responded to the accident scene. Troopers determined Donald Fairbanks Jr., 58, of Watertown, fell asleep at the wheel, went off the road and hit the pole, snapping it in two.
St. Lawrence County Emergency Services Director Matthew R. Denner said the highway was closed for 10 hours because of live power lines in the roadway. National Grid and Verizon responded and took care of the damage prior to the road opening back up.
Mr. Fairbanks was cited for unsafely changing lanes, troopers said. There were no injuries.
Gouverneur Fire Department Chief Thomas J. Conklin did not respond to a request for comment.
A post on the department’s Facebook page says volunteer firefighters were on scene for 10 hours, with Antwerp and Oxbow firefighters detouring traffic on the Jefferson County side of U.S. Route 11.
