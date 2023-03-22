ROSSIE — A driver fell asleep and ran into a utility pole on U.S. Route 11 on Monday between Ferguson and Somerville roads, causing the part of the highway to close for 10 hours.

State police say around 10:09 a.m. that day, they responded to the accident scene. Troopers determined Donald Fairbanks Jr., 58, of Watertown, fell asleep at the wheel, went off the road and hit the pole, snapping it in two.

