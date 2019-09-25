CANTON — A car plowed into the front of Josie’s Little Pizzeria on Main Street Tuesday night, injuring the driver.
Police said few details were available about the crash, which was reported at 11:19 p.m., as their incident report is not yet finished.
Police said the driver was hospitalized, and the investigation is ongoing. Charges are expected, police said.
The crash damaged a window. Wednesday morning the window was boarded up and a yellow police line hung strung across the storefront.
Canton firefighters and rescue squad members assisted in cleaning up debris. The rescue squad transported the driver to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam.
The brick on the building’s exterior was being repaired Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.