DEKALB — Following a two-county vehicle pursuit early Thursday afternoon, one man remains in Canadian custody after fleeing police and is expected to be charged with reckless endangerment in the United States, according to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
The vehicle pursuit, involving several law enforcement agencies, began shortly before 1 p.m. on Route 11 in DeKalb, and ended around 1:30 p.m. less than a mile across the Franklin County–Canadian border of the St. Regis Mohawk Reservation.
St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies and U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers attempted to stop a gray van-style vehicle on Route 11, and when the vehicle did not stop, the pursuit began, first moving through the village of Canton.
After the vehicle turned off Route 11 in Canton and headed toward Madrid and Massena, the pursuit continued along Route 310, Route 56, County Route 40 and into Franklin County along Route 37, the sheriff’s office said. By 1:17 p.m., St. Lawrence County agencies were called off the pursuit as the vehicle crossed the county line.
Franklin County officers, border patrol and St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Police continued the pursuit and set up spike strips in Franklin County that eventually appeared to disable the vehicle near Snye, Quebec, where Akwesasne Mohawk Police apprehended the unidentified driver.
According to an online search for directions from DeKalb to Snye, a typical drive would take about an hour and 15 minutes, covering 60 miles on state and county routes.
St. Lawrence County Undersheriff Sean P. O’Brien said the driver “swerved” at a deputy’s vehicle as well as at a border patrol vehicle during the approximately 45-minute event. No injuries were reported.
“The good news is everybody’s safe,” Mr. O’Brien said.
Like the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, which plans to file reckless endangerment charges against the driver once released from Canadian custody, St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Police Chief Matthew Rourke said Tribal Police are also waiting to hear from Canadian Akwesasne officers before considering further action.
Akwesasne Mohawk Police Services could not be reached at the time of this report.
St. Lawrence and Franklin County sheriff’s offices, Akwesasne Mohawk Police and St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Police were assisted by state troopers, Border Patrol, state Environmental Conservation Officers and village police in Canton, Potsdam and Massena.
