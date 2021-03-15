LISBON — One driver has been ticketed after a collision Friday between a propane truck and a St. Lawrence County Highway Department dump truck just west of Woodcrest Dairy.
The propane truck, with a full tank at the time of the incident, struck the rear passenger side of County Truck 63 shortly before 2 p.m. near the intersection of County Route 28 and Randall Road in the town of Lisbon, according to the sheriff’s office.
Undersheriff Sean P. O’Brien said the propane truck, driven by Arthur F. Pelkey, 43, of Ogdensburg, was traveling north on Randall Street, tipping on its side after failing to yield at a stop sign and crashing into the westbound dump truck.
Mr. Pelkey was issued a uniform traffic ticket and was taken to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center for minor injuries. The driver of the county vehicle, Charles H. Blue, was not injured.
The fuel tank for the propane truck itself leaked, though the highly combustible main drum was not impacted. Six nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution, Mr. O’Brien said, and state fire personnel were called to assist. They determined no additional safety or environmental response was required, he added.
Lisbon and Heuvelton fire departments assisted on scene. No other injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.