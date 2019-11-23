CANTON — Drivers in the north country are urged to take the necessary precautions when traveling this Thanksgiving holiday during a statewide crackdown on drunken driving.
The “Crackdown Enforcement Effort Impaired Driving Crackdown” will run from Nov. 27 through Dec. 1
Cited as one of the busiest travel times of the year, a news release from the St. Lawrence County STOP-DWI Program also noted it as now being one of the deadliest times of the year on America’s roads because “Thanksgiving Eve,” the Wednesday before the holiday, has become one of the year’s biggest drinking days.
“Whether it’s young people home from college or adults who know they have the next day off from work, Thanksgiving Eve has contributed to a rise in drunk driving deaths around the holidays,” the release stated. “More people on the roadways means the potential for more vehicle crashes.”
St. Lawrence County police agencies will participate in a special enforcement effort to crack down on impaired driving.
The STOP-DWI Thanksgiving Weekend Crackdown is one of many statewide enforcement initiatives promoted with grant funding from the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee and implemented by the New York State STOP-DWI Foundation.
“While we spend Thanksgiving with friends and family giving praise and thanks for our good fortune and blessings, law enforcement officers across New York State will take to the roads in an effort to stop impaired driving, prevent injuries and save lives,” St. Lawrence County Stop DWI Program Coordinator Michele James said in the news release. “People wrongly think they can calculate their own BAC (blood alcohol content) based on the number of drinks they’ve had or the length of time between drinks. There’s no easy formula that applies to everyone equally. Many variable factors, such as body weight, alcohol content, and amount of food eaten before drinking, contribute to a person’s BAC. You’re only ‘OK to drive’ if you haven’t been drinking or using drugs before getting behind the wheel.”
While STOP-DWI efforts across the state have led to significant reductions in the number of alcohol and drug related fatalities, lives are still being lost because of crashes caused by impaired drivers, the release stated.
The county program suggests if you find yourself impaired, during the holidays or otherwise, try to plan ahead. You can call a taxi, phone a sober friend or a family member to get you home safely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.