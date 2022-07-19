FOWLER — Two women who died in a car crash Saturday morning died from drowning, according to a St. Lawrence County Coroner. New York State police released the coroner’s determination regarding the deaths of Lorraine E. Stevens, 25, Hermon, and Desiree N. Lowery, 32, Potsdam, Tuesday afternoon.
The cause of death of a third person in the crash, Jackie J. Henry, 34, Richville, who was driving, won’t be determined until toxicology tests are returned.
State Police report they were sent to a rollover crash at 4:40 a.m. Saturday near 169 Chub Lake Road, Fowler.
The police investigation found that a 2017 Nissan Rogue was headed east on Chub Lake Road when it went off the south shoulder, struck a guiderail and overturned, coming to rest on its roof in a stream.
Ms. Henry and Ms. Stevens, were transported to Gouverneur Hospital where they both died. Ms. Lowery died at the scene of the crash.
A passenger Mark Hubbard, 33, of Rochester, was transported to Upstate University Hospital for treatment of his injuries, and another passenger, Joy R. Henry, 13, of Richville, was transported to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, treated and released.
