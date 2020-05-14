OGDENSBURG — Corrections officers at Riverview Correctional Facility, Ogdensburg, discovered quantities of K2, a synthetic cannabinoid also known as Spice, on two different occasions last week.
On May 5, an officer processing two packages mailed to an inmate noticed the fruit snack packets in one of those packages appeared to have been tampered with, according to the NYS Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association. Upon closer inspection, the officer discovered K2 hidden in 20 packets.
On May 6, another package mailed to an inmate was being processed by an officer, who also discovered fruit snack packets contained in the package appeared to have been tampered with. The officer discovered 105 blue balloons inside the fruit snack packets, with a total of 2 ounces of K2 in the balloons.
The National Institute on Drug Abuse describes K2 as unpredictable, dangerous and misleadingly called synthetic marijuana because K2 interacts with the same brain cell receptors as THC, though the man-made K2 is not chemically related to marijuana.
NYSCOPBA did not identify any individuals who may have sent the packages, though the organization reports the packages were mailed from Rochester. The drugs were seized as evidence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.