DRY YEAR EXPECTED

Stumps usually covered by water are visible Tuesday in the East Pool of the Wilson Hill Wildlife Management Area in the town of Louisville. Signage posted by the state Department of Environmental Conservation states that healthy wetlands experience natural cycles of dry years and wet years. While the exposed mud flats may not be attractive to some, shore birds like the Caspian terns and black terns are spending more time at Wilson Hill. Christopher Lenney/ Watertown Daily Times

Transfer

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.