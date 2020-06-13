Latest News
- Oswego County reports one new case of coronavirus Saturday; total now 118
- Local auto racing: Fuller captures 358 race at Can-Am Speedway
- College baseball: Former Jefferson CC catcher Weir hired to coach youth camps in Red Sox organization
- Extended border closure could put crunch on OBPA budget
- West Carthage’s clerk office to reopen
- College hockey: Clarkson names captains for 2020-21 men’s and women’s teams
- St. Lawrence County Planning Board discusses drive-through for new Massena KFC
- Dry year expected
Most Popular
-
Lewis County Sheriff Carpinelli confirms he’ll run for governor in 2022
-
Downtown Watertown business owner Jody Shuler dies at 49
-
Five arrested in connection to St. Lawrence County narcotics investigations
-
Campsite destroyed by fire on Jennies Island, Black Lake
-
North country, CNY regions get green light to enter Phase III of reopening Friday
