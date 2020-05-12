CANTON — Residents in St. Lawrence County who are struggling to put food on their table during the economic crisis caused by the novel coronavirus and COVID-19 are being reminded that the Department of Social Services is open and ready to help.
During an update to County lawmakers Monday at the Services Committee meeting, DSS Interim Commissioner Heather L. Wenzel said she ad heard confusion in the community whether the department was open and whether they people can call.
“So I think we may issue a press release, just to make sure that everyone is aware that we are here, we’re open and that we want to help,” she said. “So many services now can be accessed online as well, so in years past, to receive benefits from Social Services, folks had to actually come here to our offices to apply and a lot of those requirements are no longer relevant.”
Wenzel told legislators that in Temporary Assistance the county received the lowest reimbursement rate for Safety Net cases, at 25 percent, “and we have similar numbers to last year at this time. It increased by just 30 cases since February,” she said. “So that is a bright spot.”
The Home Energy Assistance Program, known as HEAP, was also extended from April 24 to June 20
But it was the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP, formerly known as Food Stamps, that has seen an “incredible increase” in applications, following what Wenzel said was state trends.
The county has seen a 40 percent increase in late March and, at the end of April, a 32 percent increase compared to early March.
“Our remote staff are processing the extra work efficiently and most of our applicants are waiting just a few days before they receive benefits,” Wenzel told the Board.
But she said there are unmet needs during the pandemic.
“I think we have people who are waiting to receive unemployment benefits who are either not eligible for Temporary Assistance or would have to perhaps put a lien on their house or looking at their resources in order to be eligible,” she said. “I think that is an unmet need right now.”
Car and homeowners who are faced with more of a difficult time, trying to make payments wouldn’t see a great change in circumstances as recipients of Temporary Assistance, Wenzel said.
“The Temporary Assistance benefits are quite small, so an average person might receive between two to four hundred dollars a month,” she said. “So it may not be enough to cover someone’s bills unfortunately.”
She said applying for SNAP is a great option for people who do have resources because it would alleviate the need in one area so that applicants can use some of the funds that they may have to pay their existing bills.
But unfortunately, she said, there are not a lot of options.
“I’ve been encouraged to see so many of our community members reach out to help with food,” she said. “I think that’s great and, of course, we have seen in our communities, the schools, making extraordinary efforts to assist families as well.”
Nation-wide trends indicate that instances of domestic violence, drug overdoses and mental health crises have increased during the pandemic, she said.
“This has not been an easy time. It’s a true privilegeto work with such a flexible, knowledgeable and talented team throughout he past two months,” she said.
There is no specific local data to show how where county fit in national increase in domestic abuse, Wenzel told Legislator John H. Burke, R-Norfolk, in response to his inquiry into statistics.
“Anecdotally, yes, we are seeing an increase and some really severe and significant situations,” she told him. “I think any time you have additional stress, folks who may have some mental health struggles — anxiety, depression — that these types of situations tend to make them more challenging. And of course we have a lot of people who are at home for most of the time, which may be unusual for them.”
Most of the service providers DSS either contracts with or refers clients to are continuing to provide services, albeit remotely in a lot of situations, she said. Mental Health, for example, and Renewal House, continues to assist clients over the phone or via video conference.
“So there are a lot of options,” she said. “Sometimes it’s just a matter of helping people navigate those options to figure out how they can continue to get the help that they need.”
James E. Reagen, R-Ogdensburg, said he had been speaking with constituents every day who have expressed fear of not knowing when unemployment checks were coming in and didn’t know what they were going to do in terms of feeding their themselves and their families.
“One individual I spoke to was down to some Bisquick in the house,” he said. “So I think it is important to get the word out there to these families that are struggling and are genuinely frightened that the SNAP program is available and there is no shame in applying for this federal assistance that is available to them so that they can feed their families during this time of crisis.”
Legislator Anthony J. Arquiett, D-Helena, agreed.
“I think a very public informational point on exactly what numbers to call on specific needs would really help,” Arquiett said. “I think getting food in children’s mouths right now and making sure families are getting fed are the number one priority and I think if we make it very clear and navigable, I think that will help greatly in making sure that there are no hungry children going to bed tonight.”
Anyone in need of more information on how to apply for SNAP can contact DSS Head Social Welfare Examiner Karen Durham at (315) 379-2155 or (800) 649-7565. The snap application can be found at http://wdt.me/DWhbsE
To learn more about SNAP visit http://wdt.me/orGx67.
Most inquiries, applications, interviews and submissions can be taken care of by phone, mail, drop-off, or electronically. For more information, call (315) 379-2111 to talk with a representative at the St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services.
For additional information regarding health and human services programs and how to apply, visit Mybenefits.ny.gov.
